King Charles III breaks with one of the traditions of the British royal family

In addition to seeking to reduce the active members of the English monarchy, King Charles III has another ace up his sleeve in terms of savings and modernization: the monarch does not want to live in Buckingham Palace, where the last kings of his nation have resided , including his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms, has its own operating room, 78 bathrooms, 188 staff rooms, 19 lounges and more.

The current residence of Charles III and his wife, the queen consort Camilla, is Clarence House since 2003 and according to a source close to the king, he has no plans to move.

“I know you’re not a fan of ‘the big house,’ as you call the palace. He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a fit-for-purpose house in the modern world,” he noted according to the “Daily Mail.”

“He feels that its maintenance, both from an economic and environmental point of view, is not sustainable.” The source assured that Camilla is on the same page with Charles III.

For its part, “The Sun” reported that Charles III and Camilla will continue to live in Clarence House, which is located 366 meters from Buckingham Palace, pBut they will also spend some nights at Windsor Castle and weekends at Sandringham in Norfolk.

A little less than two years ago, British media reported that when then Prince Charles became king, one of the first reforms he would carry out would be to open Buckingham Palace to the public, as well as other royal houses, such as Windsor Castle. and Balmoral.

“The prince wants to attract people to connect with the institution. It recognizes that it needs to continue to evolve and in the modern age people want to be able to access their palaces.”