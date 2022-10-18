Kate del Castillo is mercilessly criticized by everyone and not even Adamari López could save her

Kate del Castillo and Adamari Lopez

October 18, 2022 12:12 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Kate del Castillo is surely one of the most controversial Mexican stars in recent years, especially for her off-camera scandals. Her personal life has always been something to talk about and it seems that she does her best to stand out in the world of celebrities.

Everyone will remember his stormy relationships with stars like ex-soccer player Luis García or Hollywood actor Sean Penn. However, she will also remember her multiple controversies that made her fill the headlines of almost all entertainment media.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Kate:

HE WANTED TO GET REVENGE WITH KATE DEL CASTILLO AND NOW IT IS ALMOST FORGOTTEN

KATE DEL CASTILLO IS CRITICIZED BY EVERYONE AFTER HER SPANISH ACCENT BUT WOULD HAVE A REASON

Now, she is in the spotlight again and the critics have not forgiven her at all. They are leaving her on the ground and not even Adamari López herself could save her.

The new and strong criticism against Kate del Castillo

Instagram post from ‘Today’

“K did Kate in the face for Diosssss”, “Kate del Castillo is unrecognizable!! What has been done? Damn!!”,“ Kate’s face was destroyed and until recently she remained faithful to not having rejuvenation. She looks like a transvestite” or “You have to sue the plastic surgeon!!!” These were some of the comments that she received on her photo with Adamari López, after visiting the set of “Hoy Día”.