Entertainment

Kate del Castillo is mercilessly criticized by everyone and not even Adamari López could save her

Photo of CodeList CodeList10 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Kate del Castillo and Adamari Lopez
Kate del Castillo and Adamari Lopez

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Kate del Castillo is surely one of the most controversial Mexican stars in recent years, especially for her off-camera scandals. Her personal life has always been something to talk about and it seems that she does her best to stand out in the world of celebrities.

Everyone will remember his stormy relationships with stars like ex-soccer player Luis García or Hollywood actor Sean Penn. However, she will also remember her multiple controversies that made her fill the headlines of almost all entertainment media.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Kate:

HE WANTED TO GET REVENGE WITH KATE DEL CASTILLO AND NOW IT IS ALMOST FORGOTTEN

KATE DEL CASTILLO IS CRITICIZED BY EVERYONE AFTER HER SPANISH ACCENT BUT WOULD HAVE A REASON

Now, she is in the spotlight again and the critics have not forgiven her at all. They are leaving her on the ground and not even Adamari López herself could save her.

The new and strong criticism against Kate del Castillo

Instagram post from ‘Today’

“K did Kate in the face for Diosssss”, “Kate del Castillo is unrecognizable!! What has been done? Damn!!”,“ Kate’s face was destroyed and until recently she remained faithful to not having rejuvenation. She looks like a transvestite” or “You have to sue the plastic surgeon!!!” These were some of the comments that she received on her photo with Adamari López, after visiting the set of “Hoy Día”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList10 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne involved in terrifying altercation with paparazzi in Argentina

2 weeks ago

Facing the mirror, Cazzu defies the rules of Instagram and paralyzes Nodal’s heart with this PHOTO

2 weeks ago

Celia Lora shares greater collaboration with rabbit magazine

3 weeks ago

Yolanda Andrade remembers that she ended up with Montserrat Oliver to hang out with Verónica Castro

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button