Juan Gabriel is finally back but he would break the law in the worst way

October 17, 2022 5:15 p.m.

Latin America was shocked when, in 2016, it became known that one of the greatest musical idols on the continent had passed away: Juan Gabriel. Tears and tributes came but there was a hole in the hearts of all his fans and followers.

Eight years have passed since the event and there are those who still hope that everything is planned or a joke and that the idol of the masses is still with us. Now, this could happen but in the most illicit way possible.

This may make its thousands of fans happy, but it will surely not be well seen by the different authorities.

The illegal way to return by Juan Gabriel

Tik Tok of Juan Gabriel’s ticket

“Chale, gang, they just gave me a fake bill. And all for not reviewing it at the moment. As I check it right now… its little windows, its butterflies… Don’t suck, this guy is Juan Gabriel!,” says a young man in a Tik Tok that went viral, showing Juanga on a $50 peso bill in instead of José María Morelos y Pavón and giving rise to the idea that there is a massive illegal circulation to have Juanga present.