Juan Fernando Quintero, untied: he pushed the referee and he was expelled

What began as a party for the goodbye of Marcelo Gallardo ended in a fight due to Juan Fernando Quintero pushing referee Fernando Echenique. When the 15 minutes of replacement that the judge had to give, the Colombian lost patience and ended up expelled as a result of his reprehensible reaction.

According to what can be seen in the video, Quintero gets angry at a ‘slap’ from Echenique, seconds before claiming him and, as a last resort, pushing him with both hands on the chest.

Of course, the referee showed him the red card and that, far from calming down Juanfer, turned him on even more, to the point that his teammates had to grab him to prevent the mess from getting bigger.

The final score 2-1 ended up being just an anecdote, although River was officially out of the race for the title and will judge Racing on the last day of the Argentine championship.

goodbye to the illusion

With the final whistle, it was time for hugs and tears. Quintero, already a little calmer, returned to the lawn of the Monumental and broke down in tears when Gallardo began to say goodbye to all his colleagues, friends and directed, Juanfer being one of those that the ‘Muñeco’ always defended tooth and nail.

The farewell could not be complete, because this defeat deprives them of reaching the last day with mathematical options, losing the small opportunity that Boca Juniors had given them with their fall in Rosario at the hands of Newells.

Juan Manuel García opened the account for Rosario, after a rude mistake by the Peruvian Luis Advíncula, who missed a pass that García intercepted, and then failed to clear before the powerful advance of the red and black striker. The Colombian Willer Ditta increased for the local with a header and undressed the limitations of Bocawho stumbles at a key moment in the tournament.

Newell’s even overcame the fact of playing almost an hour due to the expulsion of Juan Sforza for a double warning, but Boca was unable to assert that numerical difference on the field.

In this way, the xeneize team left behind an undefeated 13 games, in which they had won 10 of them that had taken them to the top of the tournament. Although they are still leading with 48 points, they will be overtaken by Racing if they defeat Lanús on Tuesday.

“We made a mistake and we paid for it. She missed us putting it. We had arrivals and we couldn’t convert. We still depend on ourselves, on what we do in the next games. It is the only message. Anyone has a stumble. You have to turn the page and think about the next game”, considered the technical director Hugo Ibarra.

However, Boca also has the suspended match against Gimnasia y Esgrima pending, whose remaining 81 minutes will be played next Wednesday and, in the absence of exceptional circumstances, everything will be resolved on the last date, which will be played next weekend .

River, in Marcelo Gallardo’s farewell to his people after eight years as a millionaire coach, had the chance to be just one point behind Boca, but was surprised by Rosario Central, who defeated him 2-1 in a Monumental that had been party dress to say goodbye to the ‘Muñeco’.

Alejo Vélez scored the goals for Central, a team with many youth players that had already achieved other meritorious results, and Matías Suárez discounted for a deconcentrated River, with their heads set on the goodbye of the most successful coach in their history, who leaves with 14 titles in the briefcase.

With information from AFP.