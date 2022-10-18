IV U23 World Cup: The Netherlands sank Cuba

The Cuban team under 23 category that participates in the IV Baseball World Cup, fell this Monday morning against the Netherlands with a final score of 3-2in a match held at the Don-Lio Stadium in Chinese Taipei.

Despite showing some offensive improvement on this day, Alain Álvarez’s disciples could not avoid their third loss in a row, a result that leaves them with remote options to get a ticket to the super roundwhen they only have two games left to conclude their qualifying schedule.

The Europeans scored one opening game on a sacrifice fly from fourth-stringer Shernyen Newton after starter Roberto Hernandez gave up two straight singles, but a few minutes later the Cubans reacted.

After receiving 21 consecutive zeros if we count the last game of the qualifying Pan American, they broke the curse and made the register sound twice in the same opening chapter.

A team that had barely connected five hits in the previous two gameslinked three in that entry to rise from the ashes, but only for a few moments.

A single by Cristhian Hidalgo and a tubey by Yuri Marcos Fernández, located on this day as the third batter, left the scene ready for Guillermo García, today as left fielder, will bring them both home with an undisputed midfielder.

Hernandez from Sancti Spiritus could not maintain the slightest advantage of his troop and left the mound in the third inning after giving away a couple of walks and accepting two hits, one of them by third baseman Kaeber Rog’s infield who pushed in the run.

The definition came in the sixth inning when those from the land of tulips scored one on reliever Leodán Reyes. The unusual thing happened when the player from Pinar del Rio tolerated two hits that served to place men in the cornersand then they planned a delayed double steal that paid off and made the defense look bad, already with left-hander Naykel Cruz on the mound.

Aaron de Groot, who replaced starter Postelmans in the opening chapter when he suffered an injury to one of his fingers, made an effective rescue to win, working 4.1 immaculate innings with seven strikeouts.

The young 19-year-old talent Jefrem León was in charge of getting the last six outs of the fightthree of them by the bitter way, to score the rescue.

This same Monday at 10:00 pm the Cuban team will face Mexico, in a match where they will have to obtain a victory if they want to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next stage alive.

