Henry Urrutia showed off in a meeting with Yoenis Céspedes – SwingComplete

By Gian Franco Gil

In the victory of the Gigantes del Cibao 7×1 against the Águilas Cibaeñas this Sunday, they met Yoenis Cespedes Y Henry Urrutiatwo of the Cubans with the most posters that will participate in the Dominican Baseball League, in the winter of 2022-2023.

Urrutia, defending the colors of the team that was successful (Gigantes), hit three hits in five official visits to the batting cage, with an RBI and strikeout included. In this way, he connected his first hits of the season and now exhibits three in nine times at bat (.333), leading the cast of him tied with Moisés Sierra.

For his part, “La Power”, in his second challenge, after his return to professional baseball, also got his first hit of the contest. Céspedes got a single in three legal at-bats and is the only one he has after seven times at bat, for a discreet offensive average of .143.

Those from Cibao showed their powerful offense and got 17 hits, led by Liover Peguero, who disappeared the ball from the stadium to open the scoring in part of the second episode. In addition to Peguero and Urrutia, teammates Richard Ureña, Leandro Castro and Webster Rivas promoted.

Pedro Fernández, from the mound, brought victory to his team, after working five complete innings with only three hits allowed and eight strikeouts given. Meanwhile, David Holmberg came out with the setback on Sunday, allowing three runs in as many innings of work.