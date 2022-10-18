Heart and liver in soccer star Erling Haaland’s 6,000 calorie diet

At 22 years old, the footballer Erling Haland he has made a name for himself among the world’s elite. The Manchester City star, and coveted by clubs like Real Madrid, has shown the closest side of him in a report broadcast on Norwegian television: Haaland: the big decision.

In the documentary, the striker reveals his 6,000 calorie dietwhat includes heart and liver: “You don’t eat this, but I’m worried about taking care of my body. I believe that eating quality food and as local as possible is the most important thing. People say meat is bad, but which one? The meat of a McDonald’s? Or the local cow eating grass right there? I eat the heart and the liver from that,” says Haaland in the documentary.

Alfie, the striker’s father and former City player, assures that his son was inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been following a healthy diet for years. Alfie explains to the cameras: «Patrice Evra (former United player) told him a story about a lunch he had with Ronaldo and he only ate fish. Erling is now trying to do the same.”

In addition to offal, the soccer player also confesses his love for pizza, doner kebab and lasagna.

Other eccentricities

But the eccentricities of the athlete do not end in the diet. As he confesses, he only drinks water through a complicated filter system: “I think it can have great benefits for my body.”

In addition, Haaland assures that the first thing he does in the morning is to receive the sun’s rays because “it is good for the circadian rhythm» and confesses a fan of ice baths and screens that filter blue light to improve your sleep.