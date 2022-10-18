Goodbye to Tigres, the salary offered by De Luisa to Herrera to replace Martino

What Miguel Herrera would win in the Tri

October 17, 2022 5:07 p.m.

Michael Herrera After his failure with tigers He would be a foot and a half out of the feline draw after the poor results not only in the current Apertura tournament, but since his arrival in the feline draw where he has asked to strengthen himself a little, but in the end, it did not help him much. The fate of the Piojo could be in the Mexican teamalthough he would not win the almost 3 million he has in Tigres.

El Piojo has already completed a stage with the Mexican team and although his departure was not due to a sporting aspect, everything indicates that he may have a second chance on the Tri bench. louis yonhowever, cannot offer him what he earns in Tigres, because Femexfut manages an internal budget.

In fact, Gerardo Martinowho in the FC Barcelona earned about 6 million euros, now in the Mexican team he receives 2.5 million dollars, an amount that louis yon could offer Piojo Herrera, a coach who has always shown his interest in directing the tricolor team. Femexfut must analyze with tweezers the nomination of Michael Herrerasince there is still the antecedent with Christian Martinoli and the aggression of which he was a victim.

Can Martino renew with the Mexican team?

Coach Gerardo Martino He has a contract with the Mexican team until December, after the 2022 Qatar World Cup. louis yon at a press conference he pointed out the possibility of renewing the Argentine strategist, however, Tata would be analyzing moving towards ArgentinaBecause he wants to be closer to his family.