Goodbye Ricky Martin, the new star who wants to sink him and is not his nephew

October 18, 2022 11:52 a.m.

Being one of the most popular artists in the entire continent, Ricky Martin has almost always been in the sights of the media and the public. Especially since the revelation of his love interests, which undoubtedly caused several fans to be shocked.

From there, it was thought that the singer would no longer have any more scandals, but it has not been like that at all. Especially with the problem that her nephew started with the lawsuit for a very sensitive issue and that could have put her relationship with her husband, Jwan Yosef, on the wire.

To all this has been added a countersuit from Ricky for 20 million dollars, a new accusation from his nephew after the first one was legally dismissed and then a protection order granted to Martin. However, now there would be a new star who would have the goal of definitively sinking Ricky.

The star who wants to sink Ricky Martin

According to the program ‘Gossip no like’, ‘La Comay’ would have photos of Denis on that day in 2012 when he went to see the singer at a concert in New York and where the whole scandal would have occurred, being a huge problem for Ricky.

This TV character is led by Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, who participates in the Teleonce network in Puerto Rico, although he has been accused of making fake news several times.