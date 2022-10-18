Gabriel Soto’s ridicule that he continues to regret and would leave Irina in shock

Gabriel Soto

October 17, 2022 7:46 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from them:

IT CONFIRMS WHAT NOBODY EXPECTED FROM THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN GABRIEL SOTO AND GERALDINE BAZÁN

CONFIRMING WHAT MANY BELIEVED ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN GABRIEL SOTO AND IRINA BAEVA

The rumors have not stopped and Soto himself had to go out and clarify everything. However, there was something ridiculous that Soto could not hide and that would leave Irina in shock.

Soto’s ridicule

“I have said it openly. I’m not the singer that the world expected, I’m tuned… but that time we did all the rehearsals with playback and five minutes before going on the air the decision was made that it be live,” Soto revealed about the most ridiculous thing he would have done, when he had to sing on the program ‘Hoy’ and making it clear that not even Irina would like to hear them sing.