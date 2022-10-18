Sports

‘Fucking scum!’, Paco Villa and David Faitelson find everythingMediotiempo

Mexico City /

Paco Villa and David Faitelson they had a heated discussion on Twitter, with America being the apple of discord; and it is that the commentator of ESPN criticized the Eagles and the one of TUDN he was not silent, and even called him “fucking scum”.

It all started when Faitelson spoke about the way in which Coapa’s team advanced to the Semifinal, 11-2 on aggregate against Puebla.

“Get down from your ‘cloud’ the Americanists and the ‘goldfinches’ in the pay of America. Eleven goals, yes, but without any opposition, ”wrote David.

Villa quoted Faitelson’s writing and gave him everything:

“You were a “goldfinch” and today you want to criticize those who speak well of America? Then point to almost the entire guild. When they lose, they make mistakes, they water it down, we’ll see who speaks and who doesn’t. Have a little journalistic consistency. “

Of course, Faitelson did not remain with his arms crossed and recalled the occasion in which Villa retracted his criticism of Santiago Baths and America, bound by his company.

But the discussion continued, Villa wanted to take out Faitelson’s ‘rags’, and then ended his writing with an insult:

“And even so, I never sat in the offices of América as you did in those of Veracruz and Morelia.
They never sat me down to insult me ​​as you recognized.
And you will never hear me speak ill of my fellow guild members to sell my product. Damn scum.”

David wanted to soften the moment after asking “fucking scum?”, because he not only asked Villa not to insult each other, he indicated that he considers him a respectable narrator.

Paco wrote him what he wants to say “human waste”and then say goodbye to him “good night, dream with the little angels”.

