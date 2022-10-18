From a yacht, Mayrin Villanueva boasts heart-stopping legs and is crowned the queen of style

Mayrin Villanueva is considered one of the most beautiful women in the entire entertainment industry in Mexico and to see why this is said, it is only necessary to take a look at the last publication she made through her official Instagram profile where the beloved actress of “Neighbors” squandered beauty from a yacht wearing a spectacular outfit with which he was able to demonstrate that in addition to possessing extraordinary physical beauty, he also has a developed sense of fashion.

As mentioned before, it was through the camera application, where the soap opera star presumed that he went on a trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazilapparently for work reasons, however, took advantage of her stay in this tropical paradise and took out her best clothes to look more beautiful than usual during a trip along the Brazilian coast aboard a luxurious yacht.

Mayrín Villanueva caught the eye with this postcard. Photo: IG:

mayrinvillaneva

In the photograph in question, Mayrin Villanueva posed sitting in a kind of armchair that was adapted to the bow of the luxurious boat and what immediately jumped out of his postcard was her shapely legs, which she exposed because she was wearing a white dress, which had openings on the sideswhich allowed him to put it aside so that his lower limbs could be tanned for a few minutes, however, the actress was not at risk of showing more at any time, much less.

On the other hand, due to the pose with which he appeared Mayrin Villanueva, The dress she was wearing could not be fully appreciated, however, the little that could be seen was that said garment did not have sleeves, but it had different adornments in the torso area that They made the protagonist of productions such as “Si nos dejan” and “Vencer la absence” look more than distinguished.

Mayrin Villanueva’s publication did not go unnoticed by the more than 2.5 million followers she has on the aforementioned application, proof of this is that, in just a couple of hours, his photo managed to accumulate about 50 thousand likes, In addition, as expected, the compliments did not wait and the comment box of his publication was filled with dozens of compliments.

“You are an angel”, “A total chocolate”, “Every day more beautiful”, “Perfection made a woman”, “A goddess, that is what you are” and “Simply divine” They were some of the compliments that Mayrin Villanueva received, who was able to confirm that she is still considered one of the most beautiful women in all of entertainment.

Mayrín Villanueva has one of the most enviable physiques in all of entertainment. Photo: IG:

mayrinvillaneva

Currently, Mayrin Villanueva is 52 years old and is going through one of the best moments of her professional career because continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses on all of Mexican television, where it has participation in different projects that keep it current both in national territory and in the United States and as if that were not enough, also has become a phenomenon in social networks where his followers number in the thousands, since, as mentioned before, in addition to squandering beauty, he has also been characterized by his refined sense of fashion.

