Francisco Gattorno fulfills the dream of his fiancée and they marry on the banks of the Nile River

The ceremony took place on October 10. The couple organized a trip especially to seal their love in Egypt.

Adamarys is 32 years old and Francisco is 58, and although 26 years may seem like a big difference, the couple assures that it does not affect them.

And back in our country, after his much-celebrated trip, we talked with the 58-year-old actor, and he told us more about this adventure with his beloved Adamarys, 32, where, in addition to uniting their lives, they celebrated his birthday at the desert

-Francisco, you went on vacation to Egypt with Adamarys, your fiancée…

“It was a very nice trip, an incredible experience and I had one of the best birthdays of my life. Egypt is beautiful, with beautiful customs, traditions and a mixture of cultures that are truly fabulous, something impressive. In addition to that we took the opportunity to do a ritual and get married.

–Really!…

“Yes, we planned everything about 15 days before, everything went very fast.”

-How was it?

“Very well, fascinated all the time with the country, it is a place that has many contrasts and richness, a culture, its history and civilization is wonderful. I had many expectations and it exceeded them all, seeing the pyramids so closely, the sacred temples, I was truly amazed”.

How did you get married?

“More than getting married, it was a ritual of the country, of the Eastern way of life. Egyptian culture is something Adamarys is passionate about; We saw this way of uniting our lives and we liked it and we did it”.

-How did you feel seeing her as a bride?

“It was a very nice thing, a very nice ceremony and she enjoyed it, I also enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun, something different where we spent moments that will last a lifetime. We have great memories of that day, the people were very friendly and fun, outside of any Western tradition.”

-Did you bring something special for that day, in terms of clothing or an accessory?

“No, just my white suit, and that’s it. She wore blue shoes that she took off after 20 minutes, because there was a lot of horse and camel dirt that she couldn’t, so she changed them and that’s it”.

Why do it that way?

“Because it was something special that only the two of us enjoyed and wanted.”

Will they officially get married later?

“We want to get married here in Mexico, although first we plan to buy a house and then we’ll see when we get married. I would like a place like Tulum or Puerto Vallarta, we really like the beach, some mystical place in the Mexican Republic”.

Is enlarging the family in your plans?

“Honestly, we haven’t thought of that yet.”

How many days were they there?

“One week; first we arrived in Rome, on Friday the 7th; on Saturday the 8th, we arrived in Egypt and returned on Friday the 14th”.

– Has anyone been notified of this union?

“No, no one, we wanted this to be very between us,” he concluded.

-Adamarys, congratulations for this great step you took…

“Thank you very much, the truth is that it was something we wanted to do and it was beautiful to be here and live this experience.”

How did the idea of ​​going there come about?

“It was always the longing for the preferred destination. Actually, I wanted to go to that place for my birthday, which is in July, but the temperatures are very strong, with an unbearable heat, there is no way you can survive if you are not from there. So they told us that the best time of the year is in October and November and we took advantage of Gattorno’s birthday; we said, it is the motivation of the trip”.

-Did you already plan to do this ceremony or did you also think of it on the spur of the moment?

“We thought about it beforehand, because it is a tradition that brides have in Egypt on the Aswan side. They don’t sign papers or anything like that that we Westerners do.”

-How is this type of wedding then?

“It is a very beautiful ceremonial ritual, I think it is one of the most beautiful things that I have experienced or will experience in my life, because they make you walk along the Nile River, then you arrive at their town, all this singing, they they permeate joy”.

-How long does this ceremony last?

“It depends, it could last up to a week, it’s a communal party that they take you from house to house. We only stayed one afternoon, so to speak; we left from 4 in the afternoon until 11 at night when they returned us to the hotel. They always finish at night and you return down the Nile River in a boat. In fact, when you just go to town they take you in the lower part of the boat, and when they return, as it is night, you go in the upper part to contemplate the moon, because they say that it is mystical and augurs success in your relationship”.

-Did you take the wedding dress or did you buy it there?

“I took it with me. I just wanted to give her a special detail that was the blue shoes because the day I gave her the ring on the Hoy program she was wearing those shoes and I wanted there to be something on that special day. -It was a nice detail… “That’s right, although I want to clarify one thing, and that is that he had already given me a ring in March 2021.”

-When was the ceremony?

“It was October 10 and Gattorno’s birthday, on the 12th, but we couldn’t agree that it was the same day. I would also like to clarify something, because it is said that I am a fanatic who persecuted Francisco, but nothing to do with it.”

-He was your idol when you were young…

“But I never had a poster on my wall of him, or anything like that. Yes, indeed, I saw him in the novel Lovers of the desert and he seemed like a handsome man with a barbaric personality, I was 12 years old at the time (2001)”.

-From there you brought it in your mind…

“Yes, although I never followed him or anything, but life put us on our paths in 2019, when we met through mutual friends.”

-Where did you meet?

“Francisco was the guest of a guest at the birthday of the son of one of my best friends, that’s how we met, we began to treat each other and well, the rest of the story is already known.”

-Francisco tells us that there will be a normal wedding afterwards...

“Yes, but that will come later,” he told us.

WE SAW FRANCISCO AT MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY

Born in Cuba, he began his career in 1984 in the film ‘A Bride for David’. 10 years later he participates in the feature film ‘Strawberry and Chocolate’. In 1995 he did ‘La dueña’, in Mexico; in 1996, ‘Cañaveral de pasiones’.

Productions such as ‘Class 406’, ‘The Ninth Commandment’, ‘What life stole from me’ followed. ‘Land of Passions’, ‘The Lord of the Skies’ and ‘The Widow in White’, among many others. This year we saw him as a contender in ‘MasterChef Celebrity’.