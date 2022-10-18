Find out who is behind the character ‘La Comay’ and seeks to destroy Ricky Martin’s career

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old has no peace since his nephew Denis Martin denounced him for harassment. Although the blond has resumed his work schedule and also contact with his more than 17 million fans who follow him closely on social networks, from time to time he must go out to clarify that everything his relative says about him is false. .

A few weeks ago Denis Martin gave strong statements where he said that his uncle abused him when he was a child. Both the lawyers Ricky Martin c.Like his brother Daniel, they came out to say once again that the young man has mental problems that make him follow falsehoods.

Now in the Gossip No Like program they affirmed that the driver ‘The Comay’ has photos that could compromise Ricky Martin and thus end his career and reputation. As it turned out, this character would have photos of Denis on that day in 2012 when he went to see the singer at a concert in New York and where the event would have taken place.

The truth is that from the environment of ‘The Comay’ they leaked that lawyers from Ricky Martin they asked him to stop the investigation and destroy the evidence. Behind this controversial character in the world of entertainment is the television producer Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa.

The Comay. Source: instagram @lacomaytv

On more than one occasion, Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa has been involved in fake news and unclear facts. The gossip show with the puppet ‘The Comay’ It is broadcast by the Teleonce network in Puerto Rico and has had several changes in its team. This producer is known for other characters besides ‘La Comay’ the gossip and these are Cháchara and the Countess.