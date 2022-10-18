Sports

Fernando Hierro already has the profile for the next Chivas coachMediotiempo

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read

Guadalajara Jalisco. /

It was just announced as Chivas sports director Y Ferdinand Iron It is already clear where to go in the search for ideal technician for the group from Guadalajara, and in his first interview he gave part of the profile that the chosen one will require.

Iron confirmed to have alternatives and characteristics in his head, and that it is only a matter of sit down and land what is needed in the Sacred Flock.

We already have the characteristics of what we want in our heads, the alternatives, we also have them; Thus, it’s a matter of sitting down and talking and knowing and understanding what we need”, assured Iron on ChivasTV.

“Obviously we need a coach who knows how to work with young peoplen, that come from the Basic forces, It’s fundamental. That have worked closely with the League, that we know it and understand that football is a little different, we also have it”.

The Spaniard arrived early this Monday at the Perla Tapatia and this morning he was announced as the Guadalajara’s new sports director.

“have a mentality who has trained in the big leagues in Europe, They are also within those characteristics that the person we are looking for must have, that we already have in mind,” he added.

We want a young profile, let young people know, who knows Mexican soccer and who has been to Europe. We want to prepare players to go to Europe.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Checo Pérez receives criticism from the international press after the Japanese GP

7 days ago

Mexico vs Peru Friendly 2022, Summary, result and goals of the match

3 weeks ago

Luis Sinisterra: example in Leeds, fans and referents ask them to play for him | Colombians Abroad

3 weeks ago

Tribute to Pujols in Milwaukee: “He is a legend”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button