Drew Barrymore hasn’t had sex since 2016

american actress drew Barrymore She confessed that she has not had sexual relations since she separated from her husband, fellow actor Will Kopelman, in 2016 and that she does not need to relate to people on that level.

“Since I entered life as a single mother, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship,” the 47-year-old actress wrote in the essay titled “Rebels Who Love”, posted on her official blog last Sunday.

Barrymore said that after the separation from Kopelman, she has had “the honor and the pleasure” of working for herself, as well as learning a little more about parenting, “something that was not very clear to her,” she added.

The couple married in 2012 and divorced after the birth of their two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, a separation that, in the words of the actress, “rocked her to the core”reaching the point of transforming their perception of intimacy and sexespecially since she raised her two little ones.

Charlie’s ex-angel hinted that she was sexually adventurous during her youth, stating that: “I had no role model parents and I committed to people in an adult way from a young age. I was looking for companionship, validation, excitement, pleasure, hedonism, fun!”

But his vision changed as a result of the divorceBarrymore went to a therapist who helped him change the way he thought about sexsince he assured her that, “Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.”

“I have searched all my life to have words like those,” explained the actress who seeks to “remain very celibate. . . and in a kind of mourning for the loss of a family nucleus that I swore I would have for my daughters”.

Barrymore stressed that he does not judge others for their sexual practices, but noted that he would have liked to have “the chastity and consideration that I have now with respect to intimacy at 47 years old.”

“I wish my mother, father or friends had taught me that there is an issue of age appropriateness and that there is a way to become a classy young woman,” declared.

“There are things that are funny, but also limits that can lead to tremendous self-respect. When you are selective and see the sex as an expression of love and not as love itself… well, I am very happy to be here now in my life,” she added.

“I’m in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I’ll get into a relationship. . . but it just has not been my priority, ”said the actress while she assured that “I am not a person who needs sex and has to go out and interact with people of that level”.

drew Barrymore first broached the subject last month on “The drew Barrymore Show” after it came to light that actor Andrew Garfield abstained from sex for six months while filming a movie. “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time?” the actress reportedly said.