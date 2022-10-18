Sports

Dodgers, Cubs, Giants would go for signing Aaron Judge

This winter Aaron Judge will undoubtedly be the most coveted player of the next free agency. After betting on himself before the start of this season, after rejecting New York a million-dollar extension, Judge is said to be on his way to signing one of the highest-paying contracts in Major League history.

Judge, who is shaping up to win the American League MVP, whose award will be presented on November 17, is seriously claimed by three teams from the old circuit. According to information from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the stellar patrol car would be on the radar of San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A few weeks ago it was only contemplated that the Cubs and Giants would try to fight the Yankees for the signing of Judge, however, recently there has been much talk that the Dodgers are prepared to let Trea Turner go to make a big play for Judge.

As for how much Judge is believed to receive in his new deal, executives from rival Bombers teams believe the lanky slugger will cost between $350 million and $400 million in free agency.


Ishmael Hernandez

I am a graduate of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio announcer for a few years in the “Perla Tapatia”, I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by El Debate Newspaper in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: “My Pocket”, however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of “Al Bat”, where I am still working as a web journalist. In “Al Bat”, we truthfully present to our readers the most relevant aspects of the baseball world, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to get to know the Fenway Park stadium, the historic venue of the “Patirrojos”.

