Dodgers, Cubs, Giants would go for signing Aaron Judge

This winter Aaron Judge will undoubtedly be the most coveted player of the next free agency. After betting on himself before the start of this season, after rejecting New York a million-dollar extension, Judge is said to be on his way to signing one of the highest-paying contracts in Major League history.

Judge, who is shaping up to win the American League MVP, whose award will be presented on November 17, is seriously claimed by three teams from the old circuit. According to information from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the stellar patrol car would be on the radar of San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A few weeks ago it was only contemplated that the Cubs and Giants would try to fight the Yankees for the signing of Judge, however, recently there has been much talk that the Dodgers are prepared to let Trea Turner go to make a big play for Judge.

As for how much Judge is believed to receive in his new deal, executives from rival Bombers teams believe the lanky slugger will cost between $350 million and $400 million in free agency.