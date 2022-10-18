Dave Roberts will return as Dodgers manager in 2023

After they finished with an exorbitant regular season stat of 111 wins, it seemed that the Los Angeles Dodgers would fulfill the prediction manager Dave Roberts of another World Series title. However, they were stunned by a San Diego Padres who knocked them out of the playoffs in four games.

Due to the failure of the Los Angeles team after having dominated the league throughout the regular role and having been eliminated in their first round of the postseason, all eyes were on Dave Roberts, whose continuity as team leader was doubted. But according to Fabián Ardaya of The Athletic, the board would have already made a decision regarding his continuity on the bench. Dave Roberts will return as Dodgers manager next yearbecause this spring he signed an extension of three more years.

That disappointment will linger for the Dodgers, who were the favorites to at least get out of the National League and play in the World Series. It was one of the most successful teams in franchise history, but the 2022 team will write the season down as a bust because it didn’t achieve its ultimate goal.