Danna Paola and Amaia Montero suffer from the same illness and shock their fans

Danna Paola is one of the most famous actresses and singers in recent years, her participation in the Netflix series Elite made her an international star, and she has also had great success in music.

In the same way Amaia Montero, the former member of the musical group: “Van Gogh’s ear” has achieved great success both with the group and as a soloist. But not all the success and beauty of the singers have freed them from a terrible ailment.

And it is that Danna mentioned that she has depression and explained that sometimes she just sat down to cry, so she discovered that she suffered from this evil. In the same way, the Spanish singer Amaia Montero has worried her fans about her recent photograph in which she can be seen in black and white, without makeup and with a phrase in which she questions hope. and life.

Danna Paola and Amaia Montero face depression

And this has worried her fans, because even now it is speculated that the Spanish singer is missing and they cannot find her, which has raised the alarms of the fans, because it is feared that they may make drastic decisions.