Sports

Cuban Luis Robert bought a mansion in Florida for record millionaire (+PHOTOS) – SwingCompleto

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read


By Daniel de Malas / danieldemalas@swingcompleto.com

The young Cuban baseball player Luis Robert has just bought a mansion in Weston, Florida, which has broken the record for the most expensive house in the history of the city, despite receiving a millionaire discount for the property.

As reported by Realtor.com, Luis Robert bought a 1.5-acre mansion, with a 7-bedroom house, overlooking the lake.

The new possession of Luis Robert, who is 25 years old, cost 12.5 million dollars, a price he got after lowering the initial number with which this property was released on the market, which was 14 million.

Remember that Luis Robert signed a record contract for a player WITHOUT debuting in MLB, when in 2020 he agreed for 50 million with the Chicago White Sox, a figure that could rise to $88 million if the team exercises the options in the new agreement for 2026 and 2027.

You might be interested: PARTY: Chicago ties Luis Robert with RECORD contract and multimillionaire

The report of realtor.com adds that the mansion has an area of ​​12,323 square feet, with an elevator, a Turkish Carrara granite floor, a gym, a heated pool, a spa for 12 people, a sports recreation area that includes a basketball area and a trampoline, as well as a theater in House.

The price per square foot finished at $994, which is a record in Weston.

Below are photos of the property:

cuban baseball, Chicago White Sox, cubans in mlb, Cuban millionaires, Daniel de Malas, Big leagues, Latinos in MLB, louis robert, Louis Robert Moiran, cuban ball, Cuban baseball players

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

This is the starting quintet of LeBron’s Lakers in the first training sessions for the NBA 2022-23

2 weeks ago

Teammate passes the “ball” | Cubadebate

6 days ago

The start of the Cuban Baseball Elite League was suspended AGAIN – SwingComplete

6 hours ago

When does the Liga MX 2022 Repechage start? Schedules and channelsMediotiempo

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button