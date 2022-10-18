Cuban Luis Robert bought a mansion in Florida for record millionaire (+PHOTOS) – SwingCompleto

By Daniel de Malas / danieldemalas@swingcompleto.com

The young Cuban baseball player Luis Robert has just bought a mansion in Weston, Florida, which has broken the record for the most expensive house in the history of the city, despite receiving a millionaire discount for the property.

As reported by Realtor.com, Luis Robert bought a 1.5-acre mansion, with a 7-bedroom house, overlooking the lake.

The new possession of Luis Robert, who is 25 years old, cost 12.5 million dollars, a price he got after lowering the initial number with which this property was released on the market, which was 14 million.

Remember that Luis Robert signed a record contract for a player WITHOUT debuting in MLB, when in 2020 he agreed for 50 million with the Chicago White Sox, a figure that could rise to $88 million if the team exercises the options in the new agreement for 2026 and 2027.

The report of realtor.com adds that the mansion has an area of ​​12,323 square feet, with an elevator, a Turkish Carrara granite floor, a gym, a heated pool, a spa for 12 people, a sports recreation area that includes a basketball area and a trampoline, as well as a theater in House.

The price per square foot finished at $994, which is a record in Weston.

