Cuba submitted to Mexico and is still alive in the U23 World Cup – SwingCompleto

By Andy Lans / @DeportesAndy

Cuba’s first victory came in the U23 Baseball World Cup against Mexico. The Antilleans defeated the Aztecs 2×0 in their fourth game in Taiwan to keep the possibility of advancing to the Super Round.

The West Indians had a clear chance to score in the second inning when they loaded the bases, but a strikeout to second baseman Ariel Díaz Paret and a fly ball by forward Dany Oramas, caught by the center fielder, dented the opportunity against the shipments of right-hander Esteban Bloch (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 5 K , 0 BB) who participated in the Mexican Baseball League with Guerreros de Oaxaca.

In the lower part of the third inning, Mayabeque pitcher Marlon Vega took the mound due to complications experienced by Antillean starter Alexander Valiente, which led a runner to third base. Vega walked 3.0 innings without allowing runs or hit, with four fans, until he was relieved by Frank Abel Álvarez. The Cuban advantage came in the seventh and final chapter. The emergent Bryan González brought the 1×0 with a double for the center field. The 2×0 came in the legs of Christian Rodríguez after a wild pitch of the rival pitcher.

The victory of the match corresponded to Frank Abel (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1 BB).

In this way, Cuba only has to win the rain-sealed game against Australia on the second day to hope that the numbers favor them in case of a draw with other teams.