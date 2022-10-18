Costa Rica player tests positive for the use of a substance banned by FIFA
2022-10-18
The soccer player of the Costa Rican national team, Orlando Gallois involved in a tremendous problem that puts him in doubt to participate in the next Qatar World Cup 2022.
Heredian and of the Costa Rican Football Federation They confirmed that the team’s midfielder was notified about an alleged anti-doping rule violation procedure initiated by FIFA.
“This occurred as part of the result of the tests carried out by said international entity on September 21, 2022, during the tour of the Costa Rican National Team in the Republic of Korea,” says the Telediario medium.
In accordance with FIFA regulations, the player will proceed to exercise his right of defense before the international entity with the support of the Costa Rican sports institution, Heredian.
“The notification from FIFA does not have a suspension of sports activity for the player, so he continues to be able to play. Out of respect for FIFA regulations, both the player and the institution will not refer to these facts, nor to the development of the procedure, in protection of due process and the principle of confidentiality,” the media outlet deepened.
Fedefútbol stressed that doping controls are part of the competition provisions that the FIFA has prior to Qatar World Cup 2022 and being a subject that is under investigation, no one, from the Football Federation, will refer to the case.