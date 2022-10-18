Club América suffers a loss during their training towards the Semifinals

The Eagles of America They jumped this Saturday to the field of the Azteca Stadium to receive the Puebla F.C. and give another win that opened Brian Rodríguez (21′), followed by Henry Martín (27′), Roger Martínez (50′), Álvaro Fidalgo (60′), and Miguel Layún (85′) by way of the maximum penalty . Now they are ready to face the Red Devils of Toluca, although they have a low to consider.

Absent soccer player in the practice of Club América

As its slogan says, America doesn’t stop! and is already working in the facilities of Coapa to face half a week Toluca F.C. on the field of Nemesio Diez Stadiumin order to close at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula this weekend the phase of the Semifinals of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX, however, at the moment it has a problem with BrunoValdes.

According to information shared by sports journalists alex lopez (W Radius) and Julio ‘Profe’ Ibanez (TUDN), the Eagles of America they have the 30-year-old central defender working separately, BrunoValdes, in the gym due to muscular overload (in the calf), an aspect for which his participation in the First Leg of the Semifinals remains in doubt.

On the other hand, the current scoring champion of the Club America Sub 20, Stephen Lozano, today he worked with the main team of the Eagles, this after being eliminated in the semifinals of his category. It should be noted that Bruno Valdez He participated in eight games of the regular phase to add 545 minutes of action, meaning 35%, while in the Liguilla he has not appeared.