Clayton Kershaw and notable Dodgers free agents

Despite the fact that Dodgers were the favorites to advance to the National League Championship Series, this Saturday they were surprised and eliminated from the playoffs by the San Diego Padres, a team that dispatched them in four games of the Division Series.

After the unexpected elimination and profound failure, the Los Angeles board will have a hard time thinking before the winter market is activated, since they are eight notable Dodgers players whose contract has expired and will become free agents. We will mention them below:

Trea Turner

Clayton Kershaw

Craig Kimbrel

justin turner

joey rooster

Andrew Heaney

Tyler Anderson

In the case of Justin Turner, the Los Angeles front office has a $16 million team option for next season that includes a $2 million buyout. Should the option not be exercised, Max Muncy showed that he was capable of handling the duties at third base, while they also have No. 3 prospect Miguel Vargas who they would like to involve more next season.