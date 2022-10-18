Sports

Clayton Kershaw and notable Dodgers free agents

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Despite the fact that Dodgers were the favorites to advance to the National League Championship Series, this Saturday they were surprised and eliminated from the playoffs by the San Diego Padres, a team that dispatched them in four games of the Division Series.

After the unexpected elimination and profound failure, the Los Angeles board will have a hard time thinking before the winter market is activated, since they are eight notable Dodgers players whose contract has expired and will become free agents. We will mention them below:

  • Trea Turner
  • Clayton Kershaw
  • Craig Kimbrel
  • justin turner
  • joey rooster
  • Andrew Heaney
  • Tyler Anderson

In the case of Justin Turner, the Los Angeles front office has a $16 million team option for next season that includes a $2 million buyout. Should the option not be exercised, Max Muncy showed that he was capable of handling the duties at third base, while they also have No. 3 prospect Miguel Vargas who they would like to involve more next season.


Follow us on

Ishmael Hernandez

I am a graduate of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio announcer for a few years in the “Perla Tapatia”, I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by El Debate Newspaper in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: “My Pocket”, however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of “Al Bat”, where I am still working as a web journalist. In “Al Bat”, we truthfully present to our readers the most relevant aspects of the baseball world, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to get to know the Fenway Park stadium, the historic venue of the “Patirrojos”.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Suspended prominent baseball player who regretted staying in the U23 World Cup left Cuba – SwingCompleto

1 week ago

The problems of Mexico, Colombia’s next rival: they point to Tata Martino, Qatar World Cup | National teams

3 weeks ago

Cruz Azul loses one of its starters for the Quarterfinals against Rayados

6 days ago

Mané surrenders to Benzema

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button