Clarifies why Jürgen Damm did not charge the penalty

The rout of America on Pueblaon the Lap of Quarter finals of Opening Tournament 2022left the fans happy and excited because obtaining the 14th Liga MX title is getting closer and closer.

Despite the great cream-blue display, a sector of the fans criticized Miguel Layún for not giving the panel to Jürgen Dammwhich ultimately meant the fifth goal for the Eagles on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Jürgen himself already spoke about the subject at the end of the meeting, but it was until now that the experienced Mexican winger came out to give his versionthanking his teammates for letting him collect from the eleven steps.

“I would like to thank Diego Valdés and Fede Viñas, who are the two official penalty kickers when they are on the field of play. And also to Jürgen who was very excited to kick and in the end he allowed me to kick. For me it was a super important goal“, Layún expressed in his official TikTok account.

With the issue cleared up, it’s time to turn the page. America is preparing for face Toluca in the semifinalswith everything and the doubt of Bruno Valdez, who has a muscle problem in his calf.

