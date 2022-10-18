Sports

Chivas: Don’t forget them! “Chofis” López sends a message to the Flock

An old love is neither forgotten nor left, and that is what has happened with Eduardo López and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

After he gave the pass to Pachuca in the Quarterfinal series between the Tuzos and the Tigres, the youth squad from Chivas He assured that he still remembers and has a special affection for his former team El Rebaño.

“How can I not remember? I will always remember them. There are many comments that say that I no longer love them, and how can I not love them if I was champion there and it was the team that helped me fulfill my dream”, The midfielder commented in an interview for Fox Sports.

Regarding the differences between Chivas and PachucaEduardo López assured that both clubs have things in common despite being institutions that are managed differently.

“They are totally different institutions, but something similar they have is that they give a lot of importance to the basic forces and that is why they are always competing there. They are both great clubs and I am very happy to have played for Chivas and now to be here.” finished.

López was the author of the goal with which Pachuca eliminated Tigres with a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

