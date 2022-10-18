Chiquinquirá Delgado is criticized for her “uncomfortable” dress in Look who’s dancing and she responds

Chiquinquirá Delgado at The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

While the incredible dances of the contestants are reason enough to watch every Sunday the new season of Look who’s dancingwe cannot deny that most of us love to tune in to the show to enjoy the charisma of the judges and the presenters, but above all, the spectacular looks that it wears Chiquinquira Delgadowho has been the star presenter since the first season of the show and who since then has not stopped surprising us with these incredible dresses.

Like every week, since the new season started, Delgado and his stylist Gaby Rouge manage to leave viewers speechless. Of course, this Sunday his look was a bit controversial. And it turns out that one of the dresses that the Venezuelan presenter put on was criticized by some of her followers.

The sexy black model with daring slits and super-tightness caused controversy because apparently Delgado found it difficult to walk and even move. Obviously being tremendous, the piece fit her like a glove and highlighted her curves. Still, many did not miss the opportunity to tell him what they thought of his outfit.

“He can’t even walk” one user wrote, to which she replied, “Literal omg.” Another of her followers made fun of her and wrote, “It looks comfortable and baggy,” to which she sympathetically replied, “Very comfortable.”

Another of the comments that caught his attention was this one that a fan wrote. “Very comfortable and all, but why so much if you can’t even walk? Another user asked him, What would happen if you had to run away?

All these comments were quite funny to the presenter and That is why he dedicated himself to answering very elegantly and in a fun way. At the end of the show and to show his fans that in the end the model did allow him to do everything, Delgado posted a video on his Instagram account in which he appears walking and turning around with great ease.

Continue reading the story

“I made it and it feels great,” she wrote alongside the post. “I was able to walk and even dance.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO: Camila Cabello deletes her dating app a day after receiving her first private message