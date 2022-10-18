Entertainment

China Suárez raised the temperature in a tight corset

There is no doubt that China Suarez She is one of the most multifaceted artists in Argentina. In recent times she has dedicated herself to her more musical side, with her first single ‘Lo que dice de mí’. She also participated in the video clip of her boyfriend’s latest song, Rusherking, in collaboration with Dread Mar-I.

But that would not end there since the actress would have made a collaboration with the Argentine cumbia singer known artistically as ‘El Polaco’. The panelist of ‘Socios del Espectáculo’, Luli Fernández, had already anticipated the novelty: “We are in a position to affirm that China Suarez and El Polaco are going to be recording a song together. It will be the first collaboration between the two of them.”

