China Suárez raised the temperature in a tight corset

There is no doubt that China Suarez She is one of the most multifaceted artists in Argentina. In recent times she has dedicated herself to her more musical side, with her first single ‘Lo que dice de mí’. She also participated in the video clip of her boyfriend’s latest song, Rusherking, in collaboration with Dread Mar-I.

But that would not end there since the actress would have made a collaboration with the Argentine cumbia singer known artistically as ‘El Polaco’. The panelist of ‘Socios del Espectáculo’, Luli Fernández, had already anticipated the novelty: “We are in a position to affirm that China Suarez and El Polaco are going to be recording a song together. It will be the first collaboration between the two of them.”

The video was leaked before the official premiere. The journalist Juan Abraham published it on his Twitter account with the following text: “They gave me this preview of the video he recorded China Suarez with the Pole. Just Wanda Nara has just recorded a video with L-Ghent. I feel in my head the phrase “I make ravioli, she makes ravioli””.

China Suárez in her recording with ‘El Polaco’. Source: Instagram @sangrejaponesa

this past monday, the China shared a photo shoot from the hiatus from those recordings titled “Good Luck.” The actress posed standing in a mom jean with slits on the sides and a tight mustard-colored corset. She also accompanied her look with a pearl necklace and delicate make up.

China Suárez in a tight corset. Source: Instagram @sangrejaponesa

The publication of Instagram exceeded 300,000 likes and 2,400 comments. “There is no prettier one”, “You want to kill us with a heart attack” and “You are so beautiful, it is incredible that you are like that and one has to live in the same world” were some of the original compliments he received on the Internet. the camera