Chicho Salas and the objectives that Alianza Lima must meet to continue as DT in 2023

Alianza Lima defeated Cienciano 2-0 and continues in the fight for the Clausura 2022 Tournament. The blue and white team added 33 points and placed two behind the leader Sporting Cristal, with three games to go until the end of the championship.

Salas’ contract expires at the end of 2022. However, the administration of the Victorian club would have given a pause to the search for a DT and would bet on the “Chicho” project.

“A high-ranking leader in Alianza Lima was in Cusco yesterday and had a meeting with Guillermo Salas prior to the game that was played at the Garcilaso in Cusco. Alianza Lima would have put a pause in the search for his coach, because he considers that possibly Chicho Salas targets the team. Not only can he win the Clausura, but he can take it to the Copa Libertadores next year.”said the journalist José Varela on Líbero TV.

The objectives that Chicho Salas must meet

However, for Chicho Salas to continue as coach of Alianza Lima in 2023, he must meet two fundamental objectives in the remainder of League 1: win the Clausura Tournament and achieve the two-time championship or be second and qualify for the Copa Libertadores.