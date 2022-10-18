Chicago Cubs added José Abreu to the interest list – SwingComplete

By Yendry Fabré /@FabreYendry

The end of each season is the moment that fans would never want to see arrive, however the free agency market puts some flavor to the so-called Major League Baseball offseason. There are many star players who end their contract each year and the rumors that surround them with the different franchises create great expectations in the fans.

One of the great stars of the Majors who remains free is the Cuban Jose Dariel Abreu. The man from Cienfuegos ends the contract he had signed in 2020 for 50 million, which linked him to the White Sox until 2022. There is no doubt that “Pito” is a legend of the franchise on the south side of Chicago, in his nine years with the team, adds enough merits to enter the franchise Hall of Fame and even have his number 79 removed from the team.

The great news that emerges in the Windy City these days is the high interest of the Cubs in the services of the Cuban. White Sox General Manager Rick Han did not make clear the team’s interest in re-signing the Cuban. The White Sox would give custody of the first baseman to Andrew Vaughn, in whom they have a lot of confidence and who has been playing out of position for several years.

For their part, the Cubs welcome the arrival of the Cuban who will be 36 years old in January. The Cubs have not found a reliable first baseman since the departure of Anthony Rizzo. That is why the bet on the American League MVP in 2020. The entry of Wilson Contreras in free agency, who will surely take another course, makes Abreu’s arrival at the Cubs more strongly seen, who could also serve as a mentor for the young first baseman Matt MervisCubs prospect 21 who this year in the Minor Leagues hit 36 ​​home runs and had a .309 offensive average.

This offseason story of Cuban José Abreu will be very interesting. Several franchises must put their eyes on one of the most reliable bats in all of MLB in recent years. Apparently the beautiful story that united “Pito” with the White Sox has come to an end, now we have to wait to see where the outstanding Cuban baseball player will continue his career.