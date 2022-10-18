Carlos Rivera’s luxurious car collection that will surprise you

Carlos Rivera and his luxurious collection of cars

October 17, 2022 6:31 p.m.

Carlos Rivera is one of the most beloved characters today by the Mexican public, Carlos is a multifaceted guy who, in addition to being a renowned singer, is an actor and composer, began his career in the musical contest program known as “La Academia” , time later he made the leap to fame and took the opportunity to consolidate his career in the middle.

We have seen him do theater, television, and even as host of the Televisa program entitled “Who is the mask?” Carlos has also consolidated his career in the music industry for his great collaborations with artists such as Maluma, Reik, among others, in addition to his famous song in the Disney movie called “Coco”, which has allowed him to indulge in certain luxuries.

We have seen him give himself certain treats such as trips around Europe with his current partner and wife Cynthia Rodríguez, but the most surprising thing is his luxurious collection of cars, which consists of three vehicles, the first is a completely luxury Suburban-type family van, in addition to have an Audi A8 sports car and if that were not enough a Ford Fairlane which is a classic car.

One of Carlos Rivera’s luxurious cars

How much do your luxurious Carlos Rivera cars cost?

Carlos Rivera has invested a large part of his fortune in his cars, since his Suburban Truck has a value of 800 thousand pesos as it is the most equipped of the brand, his sports car has a value of almost 2 million pesos and his car more modest than the Ford Fairlane is worth 5 thousand dollars.