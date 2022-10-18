Ballon d’Or: Luis Díaz is the 17th best soccer player in the world, says ranking – International Soccer – Sports

Luis Díaz was highlighted this Monday as the seventeenth best footballer in the world in the 2021-2022 seasonaccording to the evaluation of the Ballon d’Or, an award that is delivered this afternoon (1:30 pm, Colombian time).

The award committee has been publishing the final positions of the 30 nominees. Diaz, at 17. The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 20.

Díaz stood out in 54 games for Liverpool and Porto (Portugal), scoring 22 goals and 11 assists.

(In context: Ballon d’Or: follow the ceremony that rewards the best in the world live)

In 17th place, in a tie with Díaz, the Brazilian Casemiro (today at Manchester United) and the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic (today at Juventus) also appear.

(Keep reading: Controversy by soccer player from Santa Fe who lowered his shorts in the middle of the game).

The 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or

At 33 years old, Lionel Messi is the only player in football history to have won six Ballon d’Or trophies.

– Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Real Madrid

– Rafael Leão (Portugal) AC Milan

– Christopher Nkunku (France) RB Leipzig

– Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Liverpool F.C.

– Joshua Kimmich (Germany) Bayern Munich

– Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) Liverpool F.C.

– Vinícius Junior (Brazil) Real Madrid

– Bernardo Silva (Portugal) Manchester City

– Luis Diaz (Colombia) Liverpool FC

– Robert Lewandowski (Poland) FC Barcelona

– Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) Manchester City

– Carlos Casemiro (Brazil) Real Madrid

– Heung-Min Son (South Korea) Tottenham Hotspur

– Fabinho Tavares (Brazil) Liverpool FC

– Karim Benzema (France) Real Madrid

– Mike Maignan (France) AC Milan

– Harry Kane (England) Tottenham Hotspur

– Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) Liverpool FC

– Phil Foden (England) Manchester City

– Sadio Mané (Senegal) Bayern Munich

– Sébastien Haller (Ivory Coast) Borussia Dortmund

– Luka Modric (Croatia) Real Madrid

– Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) Real Madrid

– Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Manchester United

– Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Manchester City

– Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) Juventus F.C.

– Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) Liverpool F.C.

– João Cancelo (Portugal) Manchester City

– Kylian Mbappé (France) Paris Saint-Germain

– Erling Haaland (Norway) Manchester City.

(Also read: Piqué does not play and yet they attack him: the reception in Madrid that few saw).

Benzema, the favorite

Has his day of glory finally arrived? Karim Benzema approaches the Ballon d’Or gala on Monday as the big favorite after a brilliant seasona late reward that the 34-year-old Real Madrid attacker dreams of finishing off by winning the 2022 World Cup with France.

In the female category there is less certainty about the two favorites: the Spanish Alexia Putellas faces the English Beth Mead with the hope of maintaining the crown achieved in 2021a hitherto unprecedented double since the appearance of the women’s distinction in 2018.

The Chatelet theater in Paris hosts the prestigious ceremony, scheduled once the parade of stars has passed in front of the cameras and flashes.

In order, the Kopa trophy will be awarded to the best young player, the new “Socrates award”, which recognizes the male and female soccer players most committed to social and charitable projects, the Ball

Women’s Gold and the Muller (best scorer) and Yachine (best goalkeeper) trophies.

The big moment will be when the identity of the successor to Argentine Lionel Messi, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner but largely absent from the list, is revealed.

of 30 nominees, for the first time since 2005.

More sports news

SPORTS