Audi presents in Spain its project to win “in three years” in F1

Audi has presented this Monday its Formula 1 project in Madrid. The German brand, which will arrive at the Grand Circus as a motorcyclist in 2026, visits our country with the project leader, Adam Baker, to reveal more details of this adventure and set the goal of winning in three years.



Audi has chosen Spain, specifically Madrid, to give its first press conference since they announced their entry into Formula 1 at Spa-Francorchamps. The Germans will be bikers in the Grand Circus from 2026, when the next generation of power units arrives.



Adam Baker, head of the project and former engineer from Cosworth, Jaguar, Minardi and BMW, has visited the Spanish capital to give more details of the project, including the goal they set: to win in three years from 2026. The technician presented on Madrid soil together with the showcar with which they presented the project in Spa, which leaves the Audi GmbH facilities for the first time since that day to show off in Spain.

“We would love to be competitive from the start, but you have to be realistic. We want to be in a position to be competitive to win races from the third year“, Baker highlighted at a press conference in Madrid, which SoyMotor.com attended.

“We understand the magnitude of the challenge that lies ahead. We are aware, but we want to show that we can work and achieve success. We know well what the challenges are,” he insisted.

“If we compare to the other brands, we are in a different situation. To begin with, we have a long time until our debut, 42 months left for our first race. Also, we are at the beginning of the 2026 regulations, so we are at the beginning. of the cycle. As an entry point, 2026 is a very attractive year,” he added.

“To achieve success in Formula 1 you have to have it all. We are going to do everything possible to achieve it, not just develop an engine, we are going to invest in the whole team. Now we are about 130 people working on the project and in the end we believe that we will be more than 300 workers”, he indicated.

WITH WHAT TEAM?

Baker remains silent on a hypothetical association between Audi and Sauber and also points out the possibility of having to supply more than one team by regulation.

“Initially, we will work with an existing partner and give details before the end of the year. Regulations may require us to supply engines to other teams, but right now we are focused on our work programme,” said Baker.

“We cannot talk about Sauber. Finding the ideal partner is essential, that is what will give us success in the future,” added Baker.

PILOTS

Baker has also been cautious about the drivers, although he has acknowledged that it would be “fantastic” to have a Spanish driver like Carlos Sainz.

“As for the drivers, we know that there is a lot of interest, but it is a bit early. There are three and a half years left and in that time there can be a lot of changes. We are going to have to integrate some drivers into our program in 2025 or already in 2024. or 2023, someone in the simulator, development pilots,” Baker shared.

NEXT STEPS

Baker has shared that they have already started developing the engine and is aiming for the first circuit tests in mid-2025 and probably in Spain.

We have already started with the development of the propulsion system, and for the rest we are moving forward looking for compromise solutions, because the complete technical regulations will not be published until 2024, where we will be able to see everything related to the chassis. Our plans contemplate start track testing in mid-2025, probably in Spain. But our entire agenda is right now in the draft phase

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard