Antony Blinken warned that China made the decision to seize Taiwan in the short term

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, denounced this Monday that China has made the decision to seize Taiwan in a “much faster” period of time.

“There has been a change in Beijing’s approach to Taiwan in recent years”Blinken said at an event at Stanford University in California.

The comments of the representative of the United States diplomacy come after the declarations of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, who assured that “he will never renounce the use of force” in Taiwan.

These threats by Xi were made in the middle of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in which the president assured that “the wheels of history are turning towards the reunification of China” with Taiwan. Furthermore, he said: “We reserve the option to take all necessary measures.”

“Resolving the Taiwan issue is a Chinese people’s issue and should be resolved solely by the Chinese people. We will try to pursue the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and best efforts,” he said in the opening speech of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

“But we will never commit to abandoning the use of force and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures,” warned.

Blinken warned that the Chinese regime had made a “fundamental decision that the status quo was no longer acceptable and that Beijing was determined to seek reunification in a much faster timeframe,” the US media reported. Bloomberg.

Since the administration of US President Joe Biden, there has been a serious warning about Chinese intentions to take over the sovereign territory of Taiwan by force, to which the Washington government has always stated and has a firm position of supporting Taipei in its defending.

USA secured last month be studying options for a sanctions package against China deter her from invading Taiwan.

The sources said both the deliberations in Washington and pressure from Taipei on European Union (EU) envoys are at an early stage, in response to fears of a Chinese invasion that have been exacerbated by the military tension in the taiwan strait.

In both cases, the idea is to take the sanctions beyond the measures already adopted in the West to restrict some of China’s trade and investment in technologies such as chips and telecommunications equipment.

THE END OF THE POST-COLD WAR PHASE

On the other hand, Anthony Blinken, has assured that the world is at “a turning point” and that the period after the cold war “has come to an end” after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are at a turning point. The post-Cold War world has come to an end and there is intense competition underway to shape what comes next”, the US Secretary of State stated during a press conference held in the city of Stanford, California.

For this reason, during a visit to the Silicon Valley technology hub, Blinken defended that technology is going to make a difference in the future and that it is going to reform “in many ways” economies, armies and the lives of many people.

“When we saw the threat of this Russian aggression increase before February 24, one of the things that President Biden did was try to make sure that the Ukrainians had in their hands the tools that they would have to deal with Russian aggression,” The head of the State Department has detailed.

“And what has happened since then is that the nature of the aggression has changed. It moves to different places, different terrain, different weapons are used. We have adjusted every step along the way in very close collaboration with our Ukrainian partners, as well as with many countries around the world,” he added.

In this sense, has highlighted the need to bring more technology to Ukraine to make sure it can defend itself against, for example, the recent kamikaze drone attacks that have claimed the lives of scores of people in recent days.

However, Blinken has warned that the attacks on civilians by Russia are “a sign of the levels to which they will be lowered”, for which he has emphasized that the United States intends to make sure that it is doing “everything possible” to help. the Ukrainians to defend themselves against “this aggression, even while they are pushing the Russians to withdraw from the territory that Russia seized.”

