Andrés García would leave this world without fulfilling his greatest dream

Andres Garcia

October 17, 2022 12:38 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More Garcia news:

LOW BLOW TO ANDRÉS GARCÍA OF THE SON WHO WOULD HAVE THE MOST RESORTS AND RAGE

WHILE ANDRÉS GARCÍA SAYS GOODBYE, THE DESCENDANT HE NEVER WANTED TO RECOGNIZE reappears

He himself has said that his end could be near and now, something has been revealed that he could not do before leaving.

The dream that García will not be able to fulfill

According to the Debate medium, the famous actor would like to be able to tell his story and his life secrets in a bioseries. However, given his current health situation, he could be more than complicated by all the process and wear and tear that it would imply.