Andrés García confessed that he thought of ending his life because of the pain

Andres Garcia

October 17, 2022 3:53 p.m.

That Andrés García was one of the most attractive and imposing men on Mexican television and cinema, no one can deny. His attractiveness established him as a sex symbol for 3 decades. And his strong character made him have several encounters or disputes with the press and even with several colleagues.

So no one can imagine that among his thoughts the idea of ​​ending his own life arises; for the pain of illness. And this fear is aggravated by his recent state of health since he himself has said that “we are living his last days.”

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

GOODBYE GABRIEL SOTO. HE WAS FOUND WITH ANOTHER WOMAN WHO IS NOT IRINA BAEVA

DANNA PAOLA AND AMAIA MONTERO SUFFER FROM THE SAME ILLNESS AND SHOCK THEIR FANS

The actor confessed: “Neither the cancer nor the chemotherapies had caused me so much pain. There remains the possibility that I will walk badly, or crooked or in pain and if so, I will look for another way out that suits me and I go to the other world ” he said in an interview in 2016.

It was because of an accident that I felt indescribable pains

It is that in 2016 he suffered an accident while driving a racing car, for which he injured his spine, and this caused a large part of his body to become paralyzed and he began to lose mobility, for which he felt severe pain and thought about taking the decision to end his life. Fortunately, the actor discarded that idea and recovered.