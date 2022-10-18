America has Israel Reyes tied up for the next tournament

After the elimination of Puebla, the Mexican defender will become the first signing of the Águilas for the next campaign

MEXICO — The participation of the America in the Opening Tournament 2022 and is already tied to Israel Kings as his first reinforcement for the next Clausura 2023.

sources confirmed to ESPN that the Eagles have already reached an agreement for the player with the Club Puebla to carry out the transaction that will be around 4.5 million dollars and with this take the defender to the ‘Nido de Coapa’.

The azulcrema have made progress in this negotiation practically since the previous campaign, but it was until now that they were able to finalize the hiring of the defender who was also part of the Mexican team Course to Qatar 2022.

The same source pointed out that in the coming weeks Kings will sign a four-year contract with the Eagles to join the discipline of Ferdinand Ortizahead of the next tournament MX League.

Reyes will be reinforcement of the Eagles for Clausura 2023. imago7

Kings stayed focused with Puebla until last weekend when he was eliminated from the tournament, precisely at the hands of the Eagles and even at the end of the second leg at the Azteca stadium, he mentioned the illusion generated by the possibility of wearing the jersey of the capital squad at some point.

The arrival of Israel Kings to the ‘Nido de Coapa’ will be to shore up the defensive zone, since there could be some exits of elements such as Bruno Valdezwho is looking for a place in another team because his contract ends next summer.