Ambriz trusts to match AméricaMediotiempo

After eliminating Santos with an aggregate 6-4, in Toluca they trust in being able to make a great series to America in the Semifinals. Coach Ignacio Ambriz pointed out that his team has the ability to face the Eagles who arrive at these matches after scoring eleven goals against Puebla in the 2022 Opening Quarterfinals.

“I’m not statisticsto look at these kinds of issues, but today I have the opportunity to fight for a Semifinal, then and I hope we are able to play a great game against a club like Américaand what else can I tell you, soccer gives many rematches and today I have one more in my soccer career, the years have made me more mature and today just for the moment enjoy that we have passed to the next round, “said Ambriz in conference .

The DT of the Red Devils recognized that the Eagles have an advantage in the statistics since they have the best offense in the tournament and in the Liguilla so far in the competition.

“Yeah I know the stats say he’s been the best of the tournament, I’m not going to deny that, but well, we have tools to preparefirst get the players back well and tomorrow start to see because I have a few days to prepare for the game”, he pointed out.

About the series against Santos, the coach of Deportivo Toluca explained the importance of the penalty at the end of the first leg at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, which gave them an advantage that served for the approach in the TSM, where they managed to extend the lead in the second half.

“They have another chance to scoreI’m not going to deny it, but I think we were accurate, then a penalty that is a hand that did not influence the referee at all and that you end up winning. They are one of those locker room goals, this is at the end that you do get hit, then it was a minimal advantage on a field like Santos’s, which is complicated, people encourage you, the first 20 minutes are difficult, “he said.

“We knew how to withstand the downpour of what Torreón did to usalready in the second half we settled in better and found long balls behind their backs and with that goal the team settled better”.