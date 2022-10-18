Amazing! The miserable salary that Pablo Lyle received being famous

Pablo Lyle had a miserable salary being famous

October 18, 2022 1:18 p.m.

Pablo Lyle is one of the young actors, of whom they promised a great future in the artistic medium, unfortunately the actor’s life changed dramatically in 5 minutes from three years ago, because in 2019 he was involved in a road problem that ended as involuntary manslaughter of which Pablo Lyle was the protagonist, and his career was paused due to the incident.

Pablo Lyle had several great appearances in soap operas, he debuted at the age of 20 in 2006 in the soap opera called “Zip Code”, later projects such as “Cachito de cielo”, “Forever my love” would come until in 2014-2015 he received the great opportunity of his life, his first leading role in the telenovela “La sombra del fondo” all produced by Televisa.

However, the actor’s salary did not reflect what he showed on the small screen, because for many he was considered one of the best, because he even made it to the movies thanks to his talent in 2019 months before his accident, he starred in the tape called ” Mirreyes vs Godinez” being one of his latest projects in the artistic medium.

What was Pablo Lyle’s salary?

We know that the actors make contracts with the television stations to have their exclusivity, according to the actor Pablo Lyle’s own version, the salary he received annually was 47 thousand dollars, about a million Mexican pesos, which seems difficult to believe, however, This was revealed by the actor after his trial.