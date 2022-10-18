Alejandro Camacho denounces fraud against the actor of ‘Se rentan cuartos’

Camacho assured that the investigation folder has been integrating for some time before the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico.

His decision to make it public is to prevent other colleagues or people outside the media from falling for the alleged scam.

The actor Alexander Camacho filed with the Attorney General of Justice of the State of Mexico, a complaint for the crime of fraud against Francisco ‘N’, actor whom he met in a filming in the Dominican Republic, for a significant amount of money that Francisco ‘N’ convinced Camacho to hand him over, under the argument that it was a attractive investment to earn interest on that principal.

“At first he gave me the agreed interest… then disappeared with the capital, for almost two years,” said Alejandro Camacho, who, through his lawyers from the Bufete Oléa y Asociados office, filed the criminal complaint that gave rise to an investigation folder that is currently being integrated into the Prosecutor’s Office for Major Property Crimes of the Mexico state.

Furthermore, we were informed that Francisco ‘N’ was already summoned by the authorities of the Prosecutor’s Office and as soon as he learned of the process against him, he asked to reach an agreement, since according to his saying “he wants to pay”, but according to Camacho’s lawyers, everything remained in words, since despite the negotiations, he has not shown his face again, still fails to take responsibility.

Camacho, who is currently filming a series for platforms, said that the investigative folder has already been integrated before the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, but that he was encouraged to make the case public “because Surely I’m not the only one in the media who has been scammed by this guy and if making it public helps people find out and not fall for their fraud, I think it’s worth it”.

“For obvious reasons, I cannot comment much on the complaint so as not to hinder the investigations, but we have all the elements to find this scammer and I want it to be known who he is, I insist, to prevent other colleagues or people outside the medium from falling into his tricks.