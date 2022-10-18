A naked man in a cowboy hat attacked a woman with a machete in Miami Dade

Roberto Hercules, arrested for attacking a woman in the street with a machete

A South Florida man is facing three counts of assault after police arrested him for attacking a woman in the street apparently because she did not have a pipe to smoke crack (synthetic drug similar to base paste, widely consumed on the streets in the United States).

Robert Hercules, 45 years old, was arrested in the city of Hialeah -west of Miami Dade County-. According to the police report, the authorities had been looking for him for almost a week because last Tuesday Hercules was in the town of Medley (also in west Miami Dade). walking naked down the street, only with her painted nails and a cowboy-style hat on her head. At the corner of Northwest 74th Street and South River Drive, he passed his victim, whose identity has not been revealed, whom he attacked with a machete.

The woman was riding her bicycle when Hercules stopped her to ask if she had a pipe. When she told him no, he started attacking her. Although the woman ran away, Hercules followed her and managed to hurt her head and left arm. Finally, Hercules ran away from her.

The victim was immediately hospitalized and has been in intensive care at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since. According to doctors, his condition is stable but he has a skull fracture and a small bleed in the brain.. He is expected to recover.

Police investigation area on the beach of Miami Beach (Reuters)

When police found him, Hercules was sleeping rough in a tent above a commercial area of ​​Hialeah, on West 10th Street. On that occasion, he was also naked and inside the tent they found two cowboy hats. As the officers announced, Hercules yelled from inside the tent that he wanted to be shot. Finally the arrest was made without violence.

The victim identified Hercules by photo from the hospital bed. The arrested man faces charges for attempted murder, attempted robbery, and aggravated assault with use of a weapon.

