A Formula 1 legend reveals the arrogance of Lewis Hamilton in the paddock

Martin Brundle (pictured right) has been outspoken about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton (pictured left) on the grid (Getty Images).

F1 grid reporter Martin Brundlehas spoken about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton and says that they no longer talk to do interviews.

Brundle raced from 1984 to 1996 for McLaren and Williams – and other teams – before making a name for himself as a reporter for the pit lanefor SkySports.

He became famous by being one of the first to do interviews at the foot of the grid, in what he himself has called ‘car accident television’.

The 63-year-old reporter has provided some hilarious moments on the starting grid with his chaotic interviews in which he tries to elicit a few comments from as many celebrities as he can.

However, the F1 icon has now opened up about his time as a reporter in the sport.

Brundle said that as a former driver, he has earned the respect of drivers because he doesn’t try to ‘fool’ them during an interview.

However, he mentioned that Hamilton is one of the stars who no longer gives him interviews.

“I never tried to kick it or be smart with the questions. I think that would be unfair, for what is usually a happy, pleasant and successful conversation. I’m not going to attack them with things like ‘I’ve heard that your contract is ending soon,’ or things like that, ”he explained to GQ.

“It will be relevant to the race, but in general they trust me,” he said.

SUZUKA, JAPAN – OCTOBER 9: Britain’s Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes watches the drivers parade ahead of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka International Circuit on October 9, 2022 (photo by Clive Mason/ Getty Images).

“Some will just shake their heads and then apologize. Some come up to me paddock and they tell me: ‘You haven’t seen me on the grid for years, come and talk to me on the grid’.

“But the others never speak. lewis [Hamilton] He used to talk to me a lot but has stopped. We have no choice but to accept it”, he explained.

During his time as an F1 driver, Brundle was on the podium nine times.

This despite never having raced with the fastest cars of the moment.

He also raced outside of F1. He won two endurance races: the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1998 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2000.

Martin Brundle’s shocking interview in Miami

Earlier this year, the F1 icon held a rare grid walk with several prominent celebrities at the Miami GP.

Many pre-eminent stars came to the event to see Max Verstappen climb to the top of the Miami GP podium at the age of 22.

As usual, Brundle chatted with the celebrities and athletes who attended.

Martin Brundle (centre) has opened up about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton (far right) (photo by Mark Thompson/ Getty Images).

The Englishman is known for his grid walks, which often don’t go as planned and bring out the color of commentators and celebrities.

And this time was no exception.

The commentator unintentionally confused Venus Williams with her sister Serena, before pausing unbearably long after the tennis champion’s response to her question.

Brundle took to social media to respond to the drama, saying grill interviews aren’t his thing and he often doesn’t even watch them.

