Who was Michael Benjamin? – Free Journal

Haitian singer michael benjaminbetter known as Mikaben, died at a time when he was participating in a concert in the stadium Accor-Arena from Paris, France.

Mikaben was invited by the famous Haitian group Carimi, formed in the 2000s, for a concert unique in France, after finishing his performance he collapsed leaving the stage.

According to international media, his death has been attributed to a heart attack.

whatwho was it michael benjamin?

Mikaben was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in 1981, where he was a renowned singer, producer and founder of Kon’beat Records. He was 41 years old.

It should be noted that music was in his blood. He was the son of renowned singer Lionel Benjamin.

Mikaben’s musical career spanned more than two decades. She rose to fame in Haiti in the early 2000s with hits like Ou Pati. In addition, she has collaborated with other stars of the Haitian music industry such as Carimi, Alan Cave and DJ Michael.

At the end of 2020, the singer married Vanessa Fanfan, with whom he had a daughter a year later and was expecting the birth of his second baby later this year.

“Thank you for the prayers, but please stop calling me, I am not able to speak, I lost my other half and I have no words”, his wife wrote on her Instagram account.

Personalities mourn his passing

In social networks, both political personalities, celebrities and fans have been shocked after the death of Mikaben.

“Carimi is reborn to see Mikaben die. Who would have believed it? As if life could not be anything but a sad tragedy. RIP Mikaben and thank you!” wrote Smith Augustin, former Haitian ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

While the former Haitian Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, defined it as the pride of an entire generation.

“The news broke all my members. I have no words. Mikaben, thank you for being so special. You, the pride of an entire generation, are incomparable and will always be irreplaceable. Rest in peace Mika,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

