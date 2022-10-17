Entertainment

What did María Salud Ramírez Caballero, grandmother who inspired the character of ‘Mamá Coco’, DIED of?

One of the most successful films worldwide was Coco, this production portrayed one of the most beautiful traditions in Mexico, the Day of the Dead. Within this movie one of the characters that stole everyone’s heart was Mama Cocohowever, few know that it is inspired in Maria Salud Ramirez Caballeroa granny of Michoacán, from which his unfortunate death was announced.

The granny 109 years old, Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, he died this Sunday, October 16 at 109 years of age in the town of Santa Fé de la Laguna, municipality of Quiroga, Michoacán. The woman inspired to Dinsey Pixar for the creation of one of the most beloved and empathetic characters from the movie Coco, we are talking about Mama CocoMiguel’s great-grandmother.

