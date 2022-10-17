What did María Salud Ramírez Caballero, grandmother who inspired the character of ‘Mamá Coco’, DIED of?

One of the most successful films worldwide was Coco, this production portrayed one of the most beautiful traditions in Mexico, the Day of the Dead. Within this movie one of the characters that stole everyone’s heart was Mama Cocohowever, few know that it is inspired in Maria Salud Ramirez Caballeroa granny of Michoacán, from which his unfortunate death was announced.

The granny 109 years old, Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, he died this Sunday, October 16 at 109 years of age in the town of Santa Fé de la Laguna, municipality of Quiroga, Michoacán. The woman inspired to Dinsey Pixar for the creation of one of the most beloved and empathetic characters from the movie Coco, we are talking about Mama CocoMiguel’s great-grandmother.

Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero He was born in 1913, and since that year he has never left Santa Fé de la Laguna, municipality of Quiroga in Michoacán. The Mama Coco in real life she was a woman who was always dedicated to her home and family. When her image went viral thanks to the film, she helped the municipality and housing become a tourist attraction, in this way she was recognized by artisans and authorities thanks to the fact that she promoted tourism. Next we tell you what did he die of the granny that inspired to the character.

What did María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the grandmother who inspired Mama Coco, die of?

This Sunday the sad notion was shared that Maria Salud Ramirez Caballerothe woman from Michoacan who inspired to Disney Pixar for the character of Mama Coco, died at the age of 109. The news of his death was shared through the Facebook account of the Secretary of Tourism of Michoacán, Roberto Monroy; even though he didn’t share what did he die of the grannyif you sent a message to your relatives.

“I deeply regret the death of Doña María Salud Ramírez Caballero, ‘Mamá Coco’, a tireless woman and example of life, who was an inspiration for this beloved character who went around the world. My prayers for her rest and for her family to find resignation “.

However, people close to Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero revealed to some media what did he die of the granny that inspired to the character of Mama Coco, sharing that his death was due to natural causes. And it is that according to these testimonies, the 109-year-old grandmother had a disease that obstructed her lungs, better known as COPD, which is why she used an oxygen tank.