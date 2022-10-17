World

What consumes the most energy in a house and how to save

The rise in electricity prices has made more and more people wonder what can be done to reduce spending and pay bills at the end of the month.

There are basic things like turning off the light every time you leave a room. The hoax that it costs more to turn on the lamp in the room all the time is just that, a hoax.

But few people think about things like where to place the refrigerator, the appliance that consumes the most of the whole house.

Below we tell you the key points of energy saving at home.

