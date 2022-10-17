What Ángela Aguilar does with her luxurious dresses after she wears them

Ángela Aguilar and her luxurious dresses

October 17, 2022 09:56 a.m.

Ángela Aguilar is one of the most important young revelations in the music industry, she is the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, being the heir to the talent of her grandparents and her father, at her young age Ángela Aguilar’s career has become a star of Mexican regional and ranchera music, in addition to being one of the most referent artists for young people and girls.

Ángela Aguilar leads a life full of luxuries that thanks to her talent she has been able to give herself, in addition to being a singer she is a great influencer where through her social networks she shows us her eccentric life, the young singer has been characterized by giving concerts in the palenques with a horse show and as if that were not enough with luxurious typical costumes of our culture designed exclusively for her.

Without a doubt, one of the characteristics of Ángela Aguilar are her outfits that are a combination of our culture with the modern, in addition to being designed by luxury brands, in which the singer has confessed that she tries to give her own style to her costumes. , in addition to revealing that he only uses them a couple of times and then throws them away, although it is true that he said not to throw them away but to find a new owner for them, either as a gift through his fans or sell them to give them a second chance.

Some Angela Aguilar dresses

Who designs Ángela Aguilar’s costumes and how much do they cost?

The young singer revealed that she has exclusive designers in Los Angeles who are mostly in charge of all her costumes, in addition to confessing that her nanny hand-paints various prints, as if that were not enough brands like Swarovski help her with her outfits, and her dresses They cost around $2,000 to $5,000.