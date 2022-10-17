Víctor Santiago joins the “Day by Day” team

The singer, actor and presenter, Victor Santiago, will be part -from this afternoon- of the host team of “Día a Día”. The image of the multifaceted was revealed at the beginning of the space that is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 12:55 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Very happy. More than nerves are anxiety. Obviously I join a group of people who have been together for many years and at the same time, don’t worry, because we know each other outside the work area. We had not had the opportunity to work together, but that is over and it begins today ”, were the first words of him as the official talent of the project.

Since last week, the production of the afternoon program of Telemundo Puerto Ricoannounced that today, Monday, the public would find out about the changes in the television space after the departure of the presenter Nelson Valley 5th of October. Without giving many details, through a commercial, they assured that it would not be one, but two presenters who would join Raymond Arrieta, Dagmar Rivera Y Gil-Marie Lopez.

“A new member joins the ‘Día a Día’ family and another one stays. They have a lot of energy. Who will they be? Find out this Monday on ‘Día a Día’ on Telemundo”, said the promotion.

At the same time, Santiago began to give signs on his social networks that changes would soon occur in his career. In fact, last Friday the last program of “Primetime” was broadcast, ABC Puerto Ricowith the presenter’s husband Yizette Cifredo commanding.

Although there was no official farewell, on social networks, a publication hinted that something was up “Friday has arrived! But this Friday is like ‘moods’ Are you ‘mood’ #1 or ‘mood’ #2″, reads the writing accompanied by two photographs. In the images appear the presenters of the program –Nicole Marie Colon and Santiago- smiling and sad.

Eva Santiago Cifredo’s father joined ABC Puerto Rico’s “Primetime” on January 19, 2021. “I feel good,” were the first words of the artist, who -in his beginnings- shared the television experience with Anna Isabelle Y Kimberly Santiago.

The singer maintained that without having started the program he already felt good and with family. “Thanks to the ABC family and to you (your colleagues) for the warm welcome,” he said during the start of the program that airs for half an hour.

The first story presented by Santiago took place at the Toa Baja Municipal Development Center where, together with Gloria Rosa, he learned about the sport of archery.