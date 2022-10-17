Trump Organization Charged Secret Service ‘Exorbitant’ Hotel Fees, Report Says

Court refuses to intervene in Trump case and seized documents 1:06

(CNN) — The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service “exorbitant” fees — more than $1.4 million over four years — for protecting the former president and his family on their estates, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. of Representatives this Monday.

The commission found that the company charged the Secret Service “excessive nightly rates on dozens of trips” of up to $1,185 per night, despite the company’s claim that federal employees traveling with the then-president would stay at those properties.” free” or “at cost price”.

“The exorbitant fees charged to the Secret Service and the agents’ frequent stays at Trump properties raise significant concerns about the former president’s self-employment and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for Former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, wrote in a letter to the service’s director on Monday.

When he was president, Trump frequently traveled to properties his company ran as businesses, including Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. While he was there, some agents and officials stayed in rooms at those properties, while others rented rooms at nearby hotels.

Charging his protection staff to stay at places he owns was a controversial practice when Trump was in office and has continued after the end of his presidency.

The investigation into the collections of the Trump Organization to the Secret Service continues

Maloney also noted that his commission has sought a full accounting of Secret Service spending at Trump properties for more than two years, but has yet to receive full information on nightly fees or the total amount the agency spent. Which “appears to exceed $1.4 million of taxpayer money.”

The commission continues to seek Secret Service records, saying it is evaluating potential legislation to prevent “self-dealing and presidential profiteering, as well as curb conflicts of interest by ensuring that future presidents do not unduly influence Secret Service spending.” “.

Representatives for the Trump Organization could not be immediately reached for comment.

CNN has also contacted the Secret Service for comment.

The commission said the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service more than the government fee at least 40 times between January 2017 and September 2021.

One such time was in March 2017, when the Trump Organization charged a $1,160 overnight fee to stay at the Trump Hotel in Washington DC to protect Eric Trump, who was promoting a golf tournament at Trump National. Golf Club. According to the General Services Administration website, the daily rate was $242 in March 2017 in Washington.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.