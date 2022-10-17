This is the daily amount of protein you need to gain muscle

Physical exercise, of course, is decisive when it comes to winning muscle mass and volume; however, it must in any case be linked to an appropriate diet for this purpose.

Quantity depending on physical exercise

In a way, the ‘raw material’ of our muscles are the amino acids that make up proteins, so it is reasonable to deduce that a diet aimed at increasing muscle mass should include large proportions of this macronutrient. However, there is much research and controversy on how much protein do you need to optimize muscle growth.

As stated in an article published on the medical news portal MedicalNewsToday, In order to avoid suffering from protein deficiencies, a daily intake of 0.8 grams per kilo of weight is currently recommended for most adults. However, those who want to increase their muscle mass will need more than that amount (Always, yes, linked to regularly performing strength exercises).





To understand why, we have to look at the process of rebuilding our muscles and in the role that proteins play in it.

How does our body build muscle?

Proteins are made up of combinations of 20 different amino acids, which act as the ‘building blocks’ of our cells and tissues. Of them, our body is capable of synthesizing 11; the other 9 are known as essential amino acids and must be obtained through food.

As with other tissues, our muscles continually deteriorate (especially during exercise) and rebuild themselves precisely using amino acids. Exercise speeds up the process; if it exists adequate protein intake, greater than the deterioration that occurs, muscle mass increases. Because protein contains abundant nitrogen, this balance is called net positive nitrogen balance.





On the contrary, if a person does not consume enough protein, the body tends to break down the protein present in the muscles to maintain other tissues and functions. Over time, this ends up causing a decreased muscle mass and strength.

When is maximum benefit reached?

With this in mind, the ideal amount of protein a person looking to increase muscle mass should consume on a daily basis varies depending on several factors such as age, gender, activity level, health status, and other variables.

For example, some studies have found that intakes of between 0.5 grams and 3.5 grams per kilo cause increases in muscle mass, with a peak in the ratio of muscle mass gains to intake being reached at 1.3 grams daily and descend beyond that point.





Things change when intense strength exercise is done regularly; in such a case, the decline past 1.3 grams per day is reversed. In this case, it seems plateau reached by reaching 1.6 grams of protein diaries.

This means that, for example, a man weighing 81.8 kilos should consume between 98 and 131 grams of protein daily to maintain muscle mass gains, as long as you combine it with strength training.

Reference

Lindsey DeSoto, How much protein do you need to build muscle? Medical News Today (2022). Retrieved online at https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/how-much-protein-do-you-need-to-build-muscle on 10/17/2022.