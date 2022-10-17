These are the places in the US that will record frost this week

(CNN) — This week marks winter for many, with the first major snowfall of the season for some, and sub-zero temperatures for millions of people.

Last week we were talking about nice fall temperatures, and now someone has flipped the winter switch. This will be by far the coldest air of the season so far.

So get ready, as I intend to do.

“Afternoon highs today will definitely be cold!” the National Weather Service office in Nashville said.

In addition to temperatures 8-13°C below normal in much of the east, winds will be strong, making it feel even colder. Nashville will hit 50-60F today, with a bone-chilling wind chill.

Atlanta will be colder than New York City on Tuesday, with highs reaching just over 50 degrees.

Tuesday night will be even colder, with lows of 6 below zero as far south as Arkansas and Tennessee.

“Tuesday night will be the coldest … with all localities expected to be below freezing,” the weather service in Nashville said. “Even the Nashville subway could freeze over.”

The Weather Prediction Center said many records for cold daytime highs and nighttime lows could be broken due to cold air on Monday and Tuesday.

“This may be the first freeze of the season for many places across the Central Plains, Middle Mississippi Valley, and Ohio/Tennessee Valleys, impacting sensitive crops/livestock,” the Weather Forecast Center said. Weather.

Here are some of the major cities expecting lows below -17°C this week:

Kansas City

Saint Louis

memphis

Nashville

Atlanta

A major snow storm will impact the Upper Midwest

In the Upper Midwest, the impact will be even greater. A winter storm warning is in effect for portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin, where 4-8 inches of snow could fall through Wednesday.

However, it won’t be surprising to see an isolated area or two receive up to a foot of snow due to the powerful early season system.

Guidance continues to indicate potentially historic early-season snowfall across the eastern Upper Peninsula, which when combined with 50 mph northerly winds and lingering fall foliage could result in widespread power outages. weather in Marquette.